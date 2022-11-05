JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A 79-year-old man died Friday morning in a Jefferson County crash while trying to merge onto a highway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports James Maulding, 79, of St. Louis, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

Investigators say Maulding attempted to merge onto Missouri 141 off of an Interstate 55 exit when he traveled off the left side of the roadway. After that, his vehicle struck a stop sign, moved right upon impact and went through a grass median. MSHP says his car then crossed the northbound and southbound lanes of Missouri 141 before it struck a concrete barrier and stopped.

Maulding later died from his injuries at a hospital. No one else was involved in the crash.

MSHP Troop C, which covers several counties in the St. Louis region, is investigating the collision.