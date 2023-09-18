ST. LOUIS – According to the National Diaper Bank Network, 47% of families in America can’t afford diapers, and their cost has increased by 32% since 2019. The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank is observing National Diaper Need Awareness Week to help out.

The 7th annual ‘Fill the Warehouse’ Diaper Drive starts Monday at the organization’s facility in the Wellston area. You can donate diapers or money.

For every $1 donated, the Diaper Bank can buy eight diapers. Their goal is to collect 150,000 diapers by September 24.

They’ll go over more information Monday morning during their mission and muffins from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. On Wednesday, they’ll package and wrap diapers.

On Friday, they’ll have a fun happy hour event at Hearth and Soul in Ladue.