7th person dies from suspected overdose in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — The death toll has now climbed to seven from an apparent lethal strain of fentanyl in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are conducting a joint investigation. Investigators said they don’t know how much of this strain is out there or how many more people may die from using it.

“I’m very concerned. We don’t know the breadth of this strain, mixture. We believe it to be fentanyl,” said Dr. Dan Isom, the director of St. Louis Public Safety.

A seventh person died Monday morning. All of the deadly overdoses have come in a pair of apartment buildings on Forest Park Avenue in the Central West End. Six others died Saturday, police said. Two survived their overdoses. A pair of St. Louis firefighters who responded were treated at a hospital for exposure.

“We’re working very feverishly to find out who is spreading this in the community,” Isom said. “When you purchase and use street drugs you really have no idea what components … what is in those “

The DEA has included St. Louis on a list of 34 cities, including Midwest neighbors Chicago, Kansas City, Indianapolis, and Memphis, being targeted in a new initiative called “Operation Overdrive”.

DEA data show an alarming rise in overdoses and associated violence in these cities. Even with record drug seizures, the need for stepped-up enforcement is obvious, according to the DEA, especially with fentanyl. It takes such a small amount to lead to overdose and death.

“If you have a sugar packet that has a gram of sugar in it that is 1,000 doses of fentanyl, lethal doses of fentanyl,” said DEA-St. Louis spokeswoman, Andree Swanson. “That is what we’re looking at here. Both the overdose rate and violent crime is way too high. It is not a list we want to be on but unfortunately, it is true for St. Louis.”



The DEA reports there are 275 overdose deaths daily in the United States, on average. The number is unprecedented. The agency also reports that in the United States last year more than 8,700 guns were seized in drug investigations.