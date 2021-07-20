8.9% of Missouri bridges rated ‘structurally deficient’

ST. LOUIS – Engineers have identified 4,662 bridges that need repair across Missouri, including nearly 2,700 bridges that need to be replaced outright, per the National Bridge Inventory.

Exactly 8.9% of the 24,538 bridges in the state are rated as structurally deficient, placing Missouri 14th in the nation in percentage of S.D. bridges. West Virginia takes the unfortunate top spot in this category with 21.2% of its bridge inventory in dire need of repair.

The NBI says structurally deficient means “one of the key elements (of the bridge) is in poor or worse condition.” Iowa ranks number one in most S.D. bridges (4,571).

The five most-traveled structurally deficient bridges in Missouri are all located in St. Louis County and City.

More than half of the structurally deficient bridges in Missouri are on “rural local roads,” according to the NBI report.

The American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) estimates it would cost $1.7 billion to fix, repair, or replace those bridges.