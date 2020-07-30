8 arrested after protests near Missouri Governor’s Mansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jefferson City police say eight people were arrested during a demonstration outside the Missouri Governor’s Mansion.

Police say the protesters were blocking the drive of the mansion, with some lying in the street.

Officers began making arrests after orders to disperse were not followed. Police say the arrests were made for violations of unlawful assembly and resisting/interfering with an arrest.

KRCG-TV reports the demonstrators were protesting against a recently passed crime bill, which they believe is too harsh. Video shows police using tear gas as the arrests began.