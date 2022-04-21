ST. LOUIS – With the financial backing of billionaire businessman Andrew C. Taylor, eight Midwest research institutions have joined with the goal of turning St. Louis into the world’s center for geospatial research and innovation.

The Taylor Geospatial Institute (TGI) will be located near the NGA West campus in north St. Louis, offering the next generation of geospatial scientists and engineers research and development opportunities after graduation.

In addition to funding from Taylor, the executive chairman of Enterprise Holdings, TGI’s eight members will contribute supporting investments: Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, Harris-Stowe State University, Missouri University of Science & Technology, Saint Louis University, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, University of Missouri-Columbia, University of Missouri-St. Louis, and Washington University in St. Louis.

An institute spokesperson says the TGI will act as a hub for data research and training in the following fields:

Food security – informing climate-smart farming practices while simultaneously increasing biodiversity and agricultural output.

Core geospatial science & computation – leveraging an interdisciplinary network of knowledge, technology, and skills to make geospatial science more powerful and impactful.

Geospatial health – measuring location and its influence on community health to improve healthcare systems and outcomes throughout the world.

National security – maintaining a leading edge over adversaries through innovation in cutting-edge technologies and a commitment to creating a highly-skilled geospatial workforce.