8 St. Louis County officers receive Missouri Attorney General’s Back the Blue Award

CLAYTON, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt presented eight St. Louis County Police officers with his Back the Blue Award on Thursday at the department’s headquarters in Clayton. The award recognizes law enforcement personnel across the state for their incredible bravery and courage in the line of duty.

One officer was commended for his work on solving a cold case. The other seven, including Sgt. Shanna Ostendorf, were recognized for responding to a restaurant shooting in the Lake of the Ozarks this summer while off duty.

“It’s truly an honor to receive this award from the attorney general,” said Ostendorf. “We didn’t hesitate – we reacted. We were outgunned. Outmanned. We didn’t have bulletproof vests on, and most of us had our backup weapons that usually carry less amount of rounds. We did exactly what we were trained to do.”

Officers from St. Charles, Wentzville, Kansas City, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have received the Back the Blue Award in the past – a trend Schmitt says shows the hard work and dedication of law enforcement officials across the state, especially in the St. Louis region.

“I look forward to these things because I want to make sure the men and women of law enforcement know we got there back and, as the attorney general, we’re always going to do that and honor their service,” Schmitt said.