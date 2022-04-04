ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What is something that only someone from St. Louis growing up in the 1980’s would know about? FOX 2 posted that question to its Facebook fans and got thousands of responses. We reviewed them and came up with this list of some of the best comments.
The Checker Dome
“K-SHE kite fly, Checker Dome, waiting outside Checker Dome for concert tickets, 5 dollar Blues standing room only tickets and so much more. The 80s were awesome from what I remember,” writes Todd Lannom.
The St. Louis Arena was known as the “Checkerdome” from 1977 to 1983. It was right across I-64 from Forest Park and was the home of the Blues, Steamers, Storm, and many other teams. The venue also hosted many concerts.
The Malls and Stores:
Many people wrote in to reminisce about stores that you can’t go to anymore. Online shopping and a global pandemic have cut back on a lot of in-person shopping experiences. Some people remember the heyday of malls and stores. Here are a few of the most shared responses: Famous Barr, Stix Bauer Fuller, St. Louis Center, Venture, Central Hardware, National Grocery, Kmart, Show Biz Pizza, North Line Shopping Center, Jamestown Mall, and Grandpa Pigeons.
FM Radio
Many people miss the DJs and shock-jocks that made radio uniquely entertaining during the era. Some of our fan’s responses include Tony Scott and The Breakfast Crew, Sweet Meat and KSHE 95, and 106.5 KWK.
KSHE’s Sweet Meat logo kept coming up in the comments. It is clear why there are a lot of fond memories of the station. It remains one of the top-rated radio stations in St. Louis.
That Snowstorm
“The Great Snowstorm of 1982. If I don’t remember anything else, I will remember that!” writes Vivica Shade.
It hit the St. Louis area January 30-31 burying much of St. Louis County, Downtown, and the Metro East under 12 to 24 inches of snow.
The “Blizzard of ’82” is arguably the biggest missed forecast in our region’s weather history. The outlook that evening called for rain to change to snow with up to four inches of accumulation possible. But when the city awoke that Sunday morning, they found the heaviest snow in nearly 80 years.
The Concerts & Nightclubs
Yes, there are still plenty of concert venues in St. Louis. But, there are a lot of fond memories of places you can’t go to anymore. One woman said that you could even get some great meals.
“All of the awesome dance clubs and going clubbing three nights a week and could eat a full meal off the happy hour bar,” wrote Bonnie Bailey.
Some of the most commented places include: Mississippi Nights, Stages nightclub, and The Landing
Wrestling at the Chase
Anyone who grew up in the St. Louis area in the 60s, 70s, and early 80s likely has memories of “Wrestling at the Chase,” the beloved local wrestling program that aired on KPLR 11.
Larger-than-life figures like Bruiser Brody, Harley Race, Ric Flair, Dory Funk Jr., and Ted DiBiase performed inside the Khorassan Room at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel on Saturday nights in front of raucous crowds.
The food
I think we could do an entire article on the restaurants and recipes that have faded into the past. This list barely scratches the surface of all of the diners, dives, and upscale eateries that have passed into history.
Many of our fans kept bringing up the same places. They must have made an impression. Do you remember any of these places? Famous Barr French Onion Soup, Pantera’s Pizza, Velvet freeze, Zipp’s Burgers, Noah’s Ark Restaurant, Pope’s Cafeteria, Archer Treacher’s fish and chips, Burger Chef, Ground Round, and the Potato Chip Factory.
McDonald’s Riverboat
The world’s first floating McDonald’s was moored just south of the Gateway Arch for 20 years before closing in the year 2000. The restaurant chain originally wanted to open a location in the museum under the Gateway Arch. The US government said that they were not interested in making the space available to a private business.
McDonald’s real estate manager had the idea of putting the restaurant on a riverboat. They faced some opposition from St. Louis Aldermen. They feared the location would compete with or exploit the nearby national monument. The boat ended up generating $100,000 in tax revenue annually.
The McBarge or Friendship 500 was the second floating McDonald’s location in the world. It was built as part of the 1986 World Expo in Vancouver, British Columbia.