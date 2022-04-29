ST. CHARLES, Mo.- Eight victims of human trafficking were rescued Thursday night in St. Charles. One person was arrested.

The St. Charles City Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Attorney General’s Office, and a multitude of other local, state, and federal agencies worked on “Operation Enduring Shield.”

The attorney general’s office offered the victims “victim services, including food, lodging, onsite medical services, counseling/therapy and drug rehabilitation.”

“Operation Enduring Shield was a success, and certainly couldn’t have been accomplished without the help of local law enforcement agencies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, and others. The St. Charles City Police Department will continue to work with our partners at the local and state level to combat human trafficking,” the St. Charles City Police Department said.