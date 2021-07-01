7-year-old, 15-year-old shot in south St. Louis, both sustained non-life-threatening injuries

ST. LOUIS – A 7-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were shot Thursday afternoon in south city. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place in the 4000 block of Ohio Avenue located in the Dutchtown neighborhood around 4:15 p.m. The two victims were taken to the hospital and both are in stable condition.

Police said two groups of juveniles were involved in some type of dispute. There is no word on what the dispute was about.

No suspect is custody. The investigating is ongoing.

This is a developing story and it will be updated with more details as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.