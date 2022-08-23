KENNETT, Mo. – An 8-year-old Missouri boy finished in the top ten of an online competition listing the best mullets in the United States.

Zander Trainer, from Kennett, Missouri was listed in 9th place in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Competition. Trainer was one of 25 finalists in the Kids Divison and was the only Missourian to be in the top 10.

Cash Larrison from Catawissa, Bowdin Macy from Carthage, and Nolan Schanz from St. Louis were three other Missourians who entered the contest.

Voting for the contest started back on Sunday, August 13, and went through Friday, August 19. Voters were allowed to for at least once per day and Trainer got a total of 1,753.

To view all finalists in every division, please visit MulletChamp.com.