80-year-old Bridgeton man reported missing

BRIDGETON, Mo. – The Bridgeton Police issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory on Monday for a missing 80-year-old man.
According to a police spokesperson, Pless May was reported missing at 1:30 p.m. from the 11300 block of Taplin Avenue.
May left a family member’s home on foot and is not familiar with the area. He suffers from dementia and was not wearing his glasses when he left.
May is described as a Black man, standing 5’11” tall and weighing 157 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes, wearing a green jacket, brown pants, and black and white shoes.
Anyone who has seen Pless May or has information on his whereabouts should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557.