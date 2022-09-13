WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – A new state-of-the-art beef processing facility is in the works for Warren County.

American Foods Group, LLC’s (AFG) will operate the facility, which broke ground on its site Monday near Wright City. This marks the beginning of a project that is expected to generate at least a $1 billion impact in the state.

Governor Mike Parson participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Monday and calls it a win for Missouri’s agricultural producers.

“As a third-generation farmer and cattleman myself, I am proud to welcome AFG to Missouri,” Gov. Parson shared. “AFG’s investment in Missouri further signals to the nation and world what we’ve known all along, that Missouri is the best place for companies to grow and expand. We couldn’t be more excited for AFG’s expansion in Missouri.”

AFG is currently investing $800 million in the new 775,000 square foot facility.

Steve Etcher of the Greater Warren County Economic Development Council shared how he felt about the opporutnity to build an even stronger heritage in the area.

“I am impressed with the Rosen family and company leadership and how they embrace their employees as family, invest in their communities, and strive to be a valued corporate partner,” Etcher explained. “This is exactly the type of company the EDC envisioned when they launched their mission 10 years ago to attract new businesses to Warren County that will provide good paying jobs for the residents of our community.”

According to the STL 2030 Jobs Plan, the area’s argicultural assests have been a longitime backbone of the economy.

“The family-owned company complements our already thriving agricultural and agtech strengths and their investment in good-paying jobs in Warren County will benefit our metro for years to come,” CEO of Missouri Partnership Subash Alias said. “This win – following a multi-state and metro search – also underscores that St. Louis can go head-to-head with any other region on the merits.”

The family business hires more than 4,500 employees across the country. AFG has plans to process 2,400 cattle per day.

Greater Warren County Economic Development Council (GWCEDC), Greater St. Louis, Inc., Warren County, Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri Farmers Care, Missouri Farm Bureau, and the Cattlemen’s Association were just some of the partners that helped Missouri Partenership attract AFG to Warren County.

The company is expected to be up and running by the end of 2024.