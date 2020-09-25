84-year-old man taking pics of boys outside Kirkwood grade school charged with child pornography

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – A St. Louis County man was charged with child pornography possession Thursday. He was also taking photos of children outside of a Kirkwood grade school.

According to Kirkwood police, 84-year-old John Heinicke was seen snapping photos of children on the playground of St. Peter Catholic School on Wednesday.

A witness took down Heinicke’s license plate and gave it to police. When police arrived at the Heinicke’s home, they had a clear view of a nude boy on Heinicke’s laptop screen.

Police went to Heinicke’s home in south St. Louis County to ask him about the incident. Heinicke let officers inside and they asked to see his computer. Heinicke agreed and when he turned on the computer, there was a pornographic picture of a child.

Heinicke allowed officers to search his laptop and police discovered 13 additional photos of underage boys. Heinicke was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. His bail was set at $10,000 cash-only.

Officers said there were no kids from St. Peter found in any of the photos on Heinicke’s computer.