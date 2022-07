MANCHESTER, Mo. – Someone won the $84,000 Show Me Cash jackpot with a ticket purchased at the Dierbergs in Manchester, Missouri. It matched all five winning numbers drawn in the July 13 drawing.

The jackpots in this game start at $50,000 and grow until there’s a winner. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 575,757.

The Show Me Cash drawing is daily at 8:59 p.m. Tonight’s drawing is for $318,000.