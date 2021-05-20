88-year-old Ozark man charged with killing former roommate

OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an 88-year-old southwest Missouri man charged with killing an acquaintance said he had contemplated the shooting for years.
Larry Shaw, of Ozark, is charged with first-degree murder in Wednesday’s shooting death of 52-year-old Kenny Barnes at a home in Ozark.
Ozark police say Shaw told them he was tired of the way Barnes treated him and decided to shoot him after Barnes told him to do chores on Wednesday.
Police said Barnes and Shaw lived together for six or seven years but court documents don’t explain their relationship.