ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 89-year-old woman has died following a crash in south St. Louis County on Friday.

Police said the woman was driving a Nissan Rogue on eastbound Reavis Barracks Road when she crossed the center line and struck a Hyundai Santa Fe at about 3:50 p.m.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but was pronounced dead. Police said it’s possible she experienced a medical event before the accident.

A 58-year-old man driving the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash and have not released any further details at this time. Anyone with information about this incident can call the St. Louis Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with detectives. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).