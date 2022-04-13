KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department has identified the 14-year-old boy stabbed and killed at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.

Manuel J. Guzman was stabbed and killed during an altercation at the school, police said.

The suspect who was taken into custody has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon through the Jackson County Juvenile Court.

The Kansas City Police Department responded to the stabbing after a school security guard found two students inside a boys’ bathroom fighting.

Both the victim and the suspect were identified as 8th graders.

A school board member told FOX4 that the school has metal detectors, and many parents questioned how the knife made it inside the school.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center. State law requires that a mandatory certification hearing be held to determine whether the teen should be tried as an adult or as a juvenile.

The hearing will be public, but the date has not yet been set. An attorney has not been set for the teen.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas released a statement Tuesday night saying, “I am very saddened to hear that the middle schooler stabbed today at school has died. My condolences to the young man’s family, friends, schoolmates, and our community. Too many of children are struggling and we all have to do more to get them the help they need.”