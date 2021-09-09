9/11 heroes remembered Friday with reading of names on Art Hill

ST. LOUIS – The Flags of Valor display in Forest Park is a tribute to first responders killed on 9/11 and the military service members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the War on Terror that followed.

More than 7,500 flags pay tribute to each life lost. The display will remain on Art Hill through Sept. 12.

Sheila and Don Tracy drove to St. Louis from Palestine, Illinois to find the flag honoring their son. PFC Jacob Tracy was killed by an IED in Iraq.

“He went to boot camp and then he went to Iraq,” said Don Tracy, Jacob’s father. “He was only over there about two and a half months when we lost him.”

The names of each victim are attached to each flag.

Volunteers will read each name beginning at sunset on Friday, Sept. 10. The singing of the national anthem by NFL Hall of Fame football great Jackie Smith will take place at 7:10 p.m., just before, Taps will be performed.

“Names will be read from a podium and a bell will be rung between each name,” said Paul Carlock, Flags of Valor volunteer.

“As each name is read, that person’s name will be saluted by a military service person.”

When the display is over, volunteers will then make every effort to send each flag to the family of their loved one being honored. Volunteers will remove the flags on Monday, Sept. 13.

Volunteers wishing to help remove flag poles should meet by the King Louis IX statue outside the St. Louis Art Museum at 7 a.m. Monday.

Click here for more information about the Flags of Valor.