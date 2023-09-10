ST. LOUIS – The Clayton Fire Department Memorial 9/11 Stair Climb is currently open for participants at the Clayton Enterprise Center. This event, which honors the heroes of September 11th, is set to take place at the Enterprise Center today, September 10.

The Clayton Fire Department Memorial 9/11 Stair Climb is an opportunity for participants to pay tribute to the courageous firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice during the tragic events of 9/11.

The event involves climbing a symbolic representation of the World Trade Center towers, which comprises the stairs of the Enterprise Center. This climb serves to remember and commemorate the bravery and selflessness displayed by the first responders on that fateful day.

Participants have the choice to climb individually or as part of a team. Whether individuals are seasoned athletes, firefighters, or anyone simply wishing to pay their respects, the Clayton Fire Department Memorial 9/11 Stair Climb warmly welcomes all.

By participating in the Clayton Fire Department Memorial 9/11 Stair Climb, attendees not only honor a significant memory but also contribute to resources for firefighters and their families.

All parking will be available within the St. Louis City Hall Parking Lot, situated across the street from the Enterprise Center. Parking is expected to be free of charge and will be monitored by security personnel. The address for parking is 1201 Clark Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103, with access also accessible from S. 14th Street.

Participants are encouraged to bring tools, air packs, and turnout gear for use during the climb. Parking your car briefly in front of the Enterprise Center to drop off your gear is allowed.

Timeline and entrance:

Entrance to the event will be through the main entrance on Clark Ave., adjacent to the statues and the team store.

07:00: Doors open for volunteers

08:00: Registration opens for climbers

09:00: Registration concludes, and the opening ceremony begins

09:10: The Climb commences

10:30: The Climb concludes, and the closing ceremony begins

11:00: The Closing ceremony concludes, concluding the event

Water will be readily available at multiple locations throughout the climb. First aid services will be administered by Washington University EST and will be accessible on the 1st and 3rd levels.