CRESTWOOD, Mo. — A new 9-hole disc golf course is coming to Crestwood Park. The details about when the course will be finished have not yet been revealed.

The city of Crestwood is working with the St. Louis Disc Golf Club on the hole placements and the planning process. They want park guests using the walking paths to be safe. None of the holes will cross the walkways.

Map of proposed Crestwood Disc Golf Course