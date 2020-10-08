9 inmates, 1 employee test positive for COVID at St. Louis County Justice Center

CLAYTON, Mo – Nine inmates and one employee at the St. Louis County Justice Center have tested positive for COVID since Friday.

According to a St. Louis County spokeswoman, an incarcerated patient tested positive for COVID last Friday during a routine screening. The inmate was transferred to the facility’s COVID unit and has symptoms.

Once that inmate tested positive, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health (DPH) tested other inmates and Justice Center employees who had come into contact with the infected inmate.

The tests revealed eight other inmates and an employee had contracted the virus. While the inmates are asymptomatic, the employee is experiencing symptoms.

The source of the outbreak is not clear, but case investigation and contact tracing efforts continue.

DPH has conducted more than 3,000 COVID-19 tests at the Justice Center since the pandemic began, resulting in only 37 positive cases among those incarcerated and 24 cases among employees before Friday.

Valerie Nelson, chief operating officer of corrections medicine for the DPH, says the Justice Center is currently housing 867 inmates. Its capacity is 1,232 individuals.

The test results of other patients are pending. Tests are usually available within 24 to 48 hours.