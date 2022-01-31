9 Mile Garden announces 30 food trucks for 2022 lineup

AFFTON, Mo. – Missouri’s first food truck garden will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner service in March. 9 Mile Garden is welcoming 30 local food trucks back into rotation at the location along Gravois in Affton this year. They announced the lineup of new trucks and returning favorites last week.

“The food trucks are ready to serve delicious local food, the Canteen has new cocktails and beer offerings lined up, and 9 Mile has even bigger, better events for visitors of all ages to enjoy this year. We have a lot of great announcements coming up,” writes Brian Hardesty, Managing Partner of 9 Mile Garden.

The food trucks at 9 Mile Garden will be open for lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for lunch and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for dinner. Brunch service is on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Truck line ups are announced on social media weekly at 9milegarden on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

2022 Food Trucks:

Doggie Mac’s

Daddy O’s Cheesesteaks

Supersmokers

Wok N Roll

Zias

Mothers on Wheels

Truck Norris

Spud Shack

Farmtruk

Red Dirt Revival

Truckeria Del Valle

Essentially Fries

Guerrilla Street Food

Clara B’s

Cluck Oink Moo

Cheese Shack

Zacchi

Dynamic Dishes

Picture Perfect Panini

Wayno’s

Doughboys

Seoul Taco

Quesa Don’s

Lion’s Choice

Fire & Ice Cream

Pete’s Pops

Scoops

Sparta Wings

Sweet Side

Taste D Burger