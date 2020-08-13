9 Mile Garden reopens to the public with help from local health officials

AFFTON, Mo. – 9 Mile Garden had their grand opening on July 3 but had to close shortly after due to new COVID-19 restrictions put in place by St. Louis County.

The venue has reopened to the public after days of working hand in hand with local health officials to ensure a safe, fun environment for guests.

For the time being, 9 Mile Garden is operating at 25 percent capacity and has completely closed off seating in the indoor bar area.

“We’re already mostly an outdoor space so this wasn’t an extreme adjustment,” said managing partner Brian Hardesty. “It rained most of the day today, but tonight it’s beautiful, so we’re open and people are starting to come.”

9 Mile has also created social distancing circles in the garden area to give all guests their proper space from one another. They have added extra hand sanitizing and wash stations, as well as requiring all guests to wear a mask when moving around the venue.

Not only does this venue provide safety – it’s a lot of fun, too. Families and friends can enjoy new events each night ranging from beer bingo, trivia night, live music, and free movies every Saturday. They try and invite new food trucks each week for guests to enjoy, and of course, the beer taps are always flowing.

For hours of operation and a calendar of events, you can visit their website here.