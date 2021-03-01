9 Mile Garden to reopen for 2021 season on Monday

AFFTON, Mo. – With warmer temperatures on the way, a popular south St. Louis County destination for foodies and families is getting set to reopen for the season.

9 Mile Garden, Missouri’s first food truck garden, will be open seven days a week beginning Monday, March 1.

Brian Hardesty, the managing partner for 9 Mile Garden, expects five to seven food trucks for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and for dinner from 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.



With outdoor areas for live music, a big screen for movies, not to mention a pickleball court and an indoor canteen, this urban oasis is ready for people who are ready to get outdoors.