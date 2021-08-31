9 Missouri universities, colleges appear on ‘Princeton Review’ list

ST. LOUIS – Two local universities are among nine Missouri higher-learning institutions to appear in “The Princeton Review” Best 387 Colleges list.

The nine Missouri colleges are listed below in alphabetical order:

How does “The Princeton Review” find the 387 best colleges in the country? Student surveys!

Our student survey has 85 questions in four sections. We ask students about: 1) their school’s academics/administration, 2) life at their college, 3) their fellow students, and 4) themselves. Students answer by selecting one of five answer choices that range across a grid or scale. The answer choice headers might range from “Strongly Agree” to “Strongly Disagree” or “Excellent” to “Poor”: some are percentages with ranges from “0–20%” to “81–100%.” This answer choice five-point scale—which is called a Likert scale—is the most commonly used measurement for this type of survey research: a consensus-based assessment. The Princeton Review

The surveys were conducted during the 2020-2021 school year. More than 154,000 students participated in the survey.

“The Princeton Review” did not include Top 20 ranking lists of colleges in this edition because the high number of students going to school remotely would have greatly limited the survey results.

However, “The Princeton Review” does feature what it calls “the cream of the crop” on the Best Of list, made up of the top 13% of all four-year colleges in the country. SLU, Wash U, Drury, and Truman State are the only Missouri universities to receive that designation.

“The Princeton Review” also posts 26 Great Lists, featuring best value colleges for public and private institutions, as well as best colleges for things like game design or entrepreneurship studies.