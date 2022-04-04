Adelle Josephine Moore

ROBERTSVILLE, Mo. – The Hermann Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 9-year-old who was abducted days ago while visiting with her mother.

Police said Adelle is with her mother, 39-year-old Sarah Hatfield, who does not have custody of the child.

According to Hermann police, Adelle’s father agreed to let Hatfield take the child for a visit on March 31. Adelle was also allowed to spend the night. The following day, Hatfield did not return Adelle to her father.

Adelle is four-feet tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds, with blonde hair, brown eyes, and poison ivy marks on her face. Hatfield stands 5’4” tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hatfield’s vehicle is described as a grey 2019 Hyundai Sonata with Missouri plates 20BKQY. The Sonata was last seen in the Robertsville area. However, Hatfield’s car was located in Cole County on April 4 in an area where a vehicle had been reported stolen.

Police said Hatfield has a history of mental health issues and her cellphone has been turned off.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adelle or Hatfield is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or call the Hermann Police Department at 573-486-2211.