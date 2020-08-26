9-year-old walks street he was struck on, after being told he’d never walk again

ST. ANN, Mo. – The Welch family was devastated by the crash that happened two years ago. This past weekend Justin Welch proved to everyone that miracles really can happen.

In 2018, Justin Welch and his twin brother Ryan were enjoying a late summer day and dropping off candy at a friend’s house. Ryan made it back home but Justin was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a car crossing Adie Road.

The driver was not charged, but most of the bones in justin’s face were broken. Doctors said it would be unlikely if he would ever walk again. They were wrong.

Two years later on Saturday, August 22 the St. Ann community gathered to watch Justin walk on the exact same road, to the exact same spot, where he was hit.

His grandmother made an arrangement with the St. Ann police and fire departments to close down the road so they could all watch this miraculous feat.

“Cognitively he is perfectly fine, a little crazy, but to be expected with a 9-year-old. He’s slowly getting better with his walking. Slowly getting some feeling back in his legs a little bit at a time, and he is perfectly happy with how he is,” said mother Hannah Welch. “I don’t think we’d be where we are at if it wasn’t for his positive attitude and outlook on life that he has.”

His mother Hannah even bought him an Xbox for his courage. It just goes to show how a positive attitude can literally change the trajectory of your life.