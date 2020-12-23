90-year-old COVID patient released from hospital after battling back from dire diagnosis

FENTON, Mo. – A 90-year-old COVID patient was released Tuesday from SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton less than a week after her family was told she probably wasn’t going to survive.

It had been 18 days since Dorothy Steele was brought to the hospital from a nearby nursing home. She was COVID positive with oxygen levels fading.

A week ago, her son Clyde, his wife, and Dorothy’s grandchildren were told to prepare for the worst.

“Last Thursday, we were really worried that we were going to lose her,” Clyde Steele said.

“Just a week ago, we were meeting with her family, saying we didn’t think it was going to work out for her. They knew. They had faith. They said, ‘She can turn this around’ and she did!” said palliative care nurse Diane Brunts.

Hospital staff gave Dorothy a standing ovation on her way out.

Dorothy did not speak. She didn’t need to speak for her message to get across. She kept blowing kisses to everyone.

“The doctors and nurses did a miraculous job,” her son said.

“It was very scary,” said Della Steele, Dorothy’s daughter-in-law. “She came back through a battle, then regressed, and basically had to fight the battle again.”

“Oh, I can’t even tell you! It makes my heart feel so good,” Brunts said. “These are the first tears of joy I’ve had for a while.”

Here’s to more joyful tears. Dorothy turns 91 in March.

The family and hospital workers could point to no “magic medicine” that changed things so quickly for Dorothy. Just her determination after hearing the loving voices of her family and all of the prayers being said for her.