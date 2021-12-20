91-year-old St. Louis County woman killed in weekend fire

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is continuing its investigation of a house fire from over the weekend that claimed the life of an elderly woman.

The fire occurred in the 5000 block of Peyton Place Court on Saturday, Dec. 18.

According to Vera Clay, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, first responders received a call for service at 6:45 p.m for a residential fire.

Police arrived to find a home fully engulfed in flames with thick smoke pouring from the residence. Officers tried to get inside the house but the heavy smoke prevented them from entering.

Clay said firefighters successfully entered the home and discovered the body of a woman near the front of the property. She was later identified as Helen Roeslein. She was 91.

It’s believed the fire was accidental, Clay said.