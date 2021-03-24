92-year-old cycling instructor helps Clayton gym teach outdoor classes through pandemic

ST. LOUIS – A 92-year-old cycling instructor has been helping TruFusion gym through the pandemic with his motivational classes.

“We really had no clue how long it (the pandemic) was going to last,” Joe Goldberg with TruFusion said. “In my mind, we could heat it up if we got into December or January and sure enough I’m on the phone with a propane company lining up delivery of propane.”

TruFusion ordered 30 heaters last fall and took the dumbells outside for safe, socially distant, work-out opportunities.

“As long as it is 25 degrees or warmer and everybody came out,” Goldberg said. “People take breaks. They put their hands up by the heaters.”

Goldberg set up 5 levels of classes in a downtown Clayton parking garage. The outdoor space motivated those to come out through rain, snow, or shine.

“It’s given us purpose. This is what people had to live for,” Goldberg said.

One special instructor, Bob Mendelson, helped to make this possible. He’s the trainer of Wednesday’s cycling class.

“Well, I’m only 92,” Mendelson said. “I haven’t taught inside since all that business started.”

Mendelson’s family reached out after hearing about TruFusion’s initiative. With nearly 20 years of training and an injury, he got back on the bike.

“At that point, I could have just said I’m not working out anymore I’m old enough,” Mendelson said.

The cyclist is giving tours, hope, and motivation along the way.

“Next week we are going to Pittsburgh,” Mendelson said.