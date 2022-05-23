ST. PETERS, Mo. – A 94-year-old man killed his wife Sunday at BJC St. Peters after arriving to visit her while she was being treated for an illness.

Investigators said, while the two were alone at about 11 a.m., the man took out a gun and shot and killed his 93-year-old wife. He then turned the gun on himself. He survived the suicide attempt and is now being treated.

Police have not released a motive or the couple’s identity.

