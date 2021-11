ST. LOUIS – Another St. Louis Honor Flight Tuesday is taking veterans to Washington DC.

This is the third flight this year. Veterans can visit the memorials in DC that honor their service. Last year’s honor flights were called off because of the pandemic, but they resumed in August. The program began in the St. Louis area in 2009.

Tuesday’s flight is the 95th flight.

FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda is flying with the veterans to DC.

Good a.m. from @flystl – tagging along with 69 Korea and Vietnam #veterans for the trip of a lifetime – Greater St. Louis Honor Flight. @gslhonorflight pic.twitter.com/PbNKWqPIvx — Jasmine Huda (@jhuda) November 2, 2021

Moment of silence aboard @gslhonorflight Greater St. Louis Honor Flight pic.twitter.com/PlXDme4Lny — Jasmine Huda (@jhuda) November 2, 2021

She will have reports on this trip in the upcoming days.