JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Two brothers were recently arrested in connection to area thefts in Jefferson County.

On Wednesday, Nicholas Tyler was taken into custody for allegedly stealing vehicles in Dittmer, Cedar Hill, and DeSoto areas, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

He is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond and a $30,000 surety-only bond.

On Friday, his brother Gregrey Tyler was taken into custody for his alleged role in the area thefts, according to the sheriff’s office.