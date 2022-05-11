LEXINGTON, Mo. – Lexington Fire and Rescue is investigating a fire Wednesday morning that is reportedly linked to the string of arsons that left one person dead in Caldwell County.

The department responded to the fire west of Lexington, Missouri, at about 6:41 a.m. The caller reported seeing a black vehicle, possibly matching the description of the vehicle seen near Polo, Missouri, heading west on 224 Highway toward Wellington, Missouri.

The building located on 224 Highway is vacant and Lexington Fire and Rescue believe the caller may have interrupted the suspected arsonist from causing more damage from the fire.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office described the vehicle as dark, 4-door car, possible a black Dodge Caliber, that was seen at three arsons in Polo.

The three fires in Caldwell County were reported on SW State Route D and one person was found dead at a house near SW Colt Drive.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the fires as arson and the sheriff’s office urges anyone who sees the vehicle or has additional information to call 816-586-2681.