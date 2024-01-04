ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash that’s left a health care service truck overturned.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the area located on North Grand at North Florissant, where several vehicles can be seen involved, as well as an overturned ‘Southside Wellness Center’ truck. So far, the number of vehicles involved is unknown and the severity of the injuries has not been reported.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, captured footage of the sceneFOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.