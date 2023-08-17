ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch heir Billy Busch seems willing to buy back the Bud Light brand, just weeks after blasting Bud Light over a recent partnership with a transgender influencer.

In a recent virtual discussion cited by News Nation, Busch said he would be “the first in line” to buy the Bud Light brand in the scenario that parent company A-B InBev decides to sell it.

After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light recently slipped out of first place in U.S. retail sales. Recent estimates suggest InBev’s sales are down nearly $400 million compared to this time last year.

These trends follow Bud Light’s brief partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who was featured in advertisements and on cans of Bud Light earlier this year. Distributors from around the nation have met in St. Louis over the partnership in recent weeks, and InBev has recently sold some brands to a cannabis company.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Busch family previously sold Anheuser-Busch to InBev in 2008. Billy Busch reflects on the sale and A-B’s history in a recently-published book.

A-B is headquartered in St. Louis, employs more than 4,500 people in the St. Louis region, and operates more than 120 facilities nationwide.