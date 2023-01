ST. LOUIS – A new mural is going up at Anheuser-Busch to honor the world-famous Clydesdales’ 90th anniversary this year.

Renovations start Tuesday, January 31 on the brewery building overlooking I-55. Crews will start removing the old mural Tuesday and replace it with a new one by St. Louis artist, Phil Jarvis.

The new mural will show the well-known eight-horse hitch and the red Budweiser wagon with a refreshed look.