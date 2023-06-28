ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch launched a new advertising campaign Wednesday that highlights workers from St. Louis and tens of thousands who contribute to beer production globally.

A-B’s new campaign is called “That’s Who We Are.” The company says the campaign is meant to recognize farmers, delivery drivers, wholesalers, brewers and others who contribute to A-B.

“This new campaign celebrates the people that bring our beer to life,” said Brendan Whitworth, CEO, Anheuser-Busch. “The beer industry is made great by the amazing people that work hard every day, in every community. Our commitment to our amazing network has never wavered – it has only grown stronger. We are looking forward, and it’s time to recognize and salute the people behind the scenes that drive our industry forward. Because to put it simply, that’s who we are.”

Founded in 1857, A-B is headquartered in St. Louis and employs more than 4,500 people in the region. The creates an estimated $5.6 billion in economic impact per year. A-B says its latest campaign will also showcase communities in Arkansas, Idaho and Texas that also play key roles in the beer industry.

“In addition to brewing great beer that delights our consumers, the people behind Anheuser-Busch are the ones making a positive impact in our communities. Whether volunteering, supporting local charities, stepping up during natural disasters, or simply being good neighbors, we couldn’t be prouder of our employees and our partners that make our communities stronger,” said Cesar Vargas, U.S. Chief External Affairs Officer, Anheuser-Busch.

The campaign comes as A-B continues to deal with fallout from Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who was featured in advertisements and on cans of Bud Light as part of a recent partnership.

Distributors from around the nation have met in St. Louis over the partnership in recent weeks. After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light slipped into second place in U.S. retail sales last month.

In addition to the new campaign, A-B recently announced forward-looking actions, including an investment in its front-line employees and wholesaler partners.

In the United States, A-B operates more than 120 facilities, including 12 flagship breweries, 17 agricultural facilities, and 19 craft partner breweries.