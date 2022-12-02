ST. LOUIS — Friday will be very windy and warm. Southerly winds will increase this morning and peak in the afternoon and early evening before fading.

Gusts of up to 40 mph are possible. For the majority of our viewing region, a Wind Advisory has been issued. The sky will remain largely cloudy during the day.

This morning there were a few spot sprinkles. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will remain in the mid-50s until a cold front passes through about Midnight. The front may bring some spot showers once more.

As a result, our winds will shift to the northwest, causing temperatures to decrease quickly as the sky clear. We get up around 32 degrees on Saturday.

Saturday is sunny and cooler, with temperatures in the 30s throughout day. Sunday will be milder, with highs in the 40s after a frosty start in the 20s.

Rain is expected on Monday and Tuesday.