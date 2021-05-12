Nearly a decade of twists in covering Betsy Faria’s murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 has followed the story surrounding Betsy Faria’s death for nearly ten years. Already stricken with breast cancer in its late stages, she was stabbed to death on December 27, 2011.

Her husband, Russ, was convicted in 2013 for the murder after a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigation used Pam Hupp as a star witness. Hupp was the last person to see Betsy Faria alive.

Russ Faria was released from prison in 2015 and was exonerated in a second trial later that year. The second trial revealed all of the evidence in the murder of Russ’ wife, including evidence—and motive—pointing to Hupp as the possible killer. Lincoln County ultimately settled a civil lawsuit with Russ Faria over his prosecution for more than $2 million.

In 2016, Hupp was accused of shooting and killing Louis Gumpenberger in a plot to deflect the heat she was feeling from law enforcement outside of Lincoln County as federal investigators were looking into Hupp.

In June 2019, Hupp submitted an Alford plea to avoid the death penalty in the Gumbpenberger case. She admitted that the state of Missouri had enough evidence to convict her of Gumpenberger’s murder.

Hupp is currently serving a life sentence in a Missouri state prison after attempts to have her plea thrown out were rejected in court. Lincoln County Prosecutors say a Cold Case investigation of Betsy Faria’s murder could yield an announcement sometime later this summer or fall.

