BISMARCK, Mo – A man was shot and killed inside a Bismark, Missouri, home on Tuesday after an officer-involved shooting.

This all happened on the 1200 block of Spruce Street. Upon arrival, officers found Kalob Douglas Watts, 21, with a gun. One of the policemen fired his gun at Watts.

He later died from the injuries at a nearby hospital. No officers were hurt during the shooting.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.