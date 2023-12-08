ST. LOUIS – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is suing Washington University.

Bailey claims Wash-U failed to hand over documents about their pediatric transgender clinic. Bailey also claimed that the university had previously agreed to provide those documents.

He launched an investigation last February after a whistleblower claimed the clinic provided puberty blockers to young patients. The center stopped gender transition work for minors in September after a Missouri bill banning such procedures was upheld by the courts.

Bailey also added that the Biden administration is pressuring the university not to hand over the documents.