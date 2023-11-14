ST. LOUIS – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey released a lengthy report detailing his successful effort to oust former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from office.

The ‘Kim Gardner Report,’ as Bailey calls it, is 62 pages long. Bailey released it late Monday night. Gabe Gore holds the position after Governor Mike Parson appointed him after Gardner resigned in May.

The highlights of Bailey’s report included what Bailey terms Gardner’s ‘delay tactics,’ which he says threatened to defeat the purpose of his writ of quo warranto, which was the legal document used to remove her from office. Bailey’s report says the Missouri statutes don’t protect the public against what he calls “usurpers who may seek public office again.”

The report concludes that Gardner’s pursuit of an advanced nursing degree while holding office showed a lack of accountability. Finally, Bailey shared that Gardner failed to effectively manage staffing in her office or provide adequate training.

The dispute between Bailey and Gardner went on for months before Gardner finally resigned. Bailey contended that Gardner was not doing her job because she failed to prosecute violent crimes. However, Gardner argued that Bailey’s pursuit to oust her was purely political.

Bailey added that he published the report to put into the public domain what went wrong, how it happened, and the systems that need to be put in place to prevent this kind of situation from happening again.

Bailey expressed that the public has a right to know about what he calls the “mistakes that Gardner made and how the circuit attorney’s office was stablized after she resigned.”

We are reaching out to Gardner to try and get her response to the report. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.