ST. LOUIS – An innocent bystander who was exiting Interstate 70 found himself caught in the crossfire of two vehicles.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened Friday, August 19, just before 2:15 p.m. at I-70 eastbound at Salisbury Street.

The victim told police he was getting off the interstate when the occupants of a Lexus and a Chevy Malibu began firing at one another. The man’s car was hit by bullets, which shattered the glass on his windows. The glass shards hit and injured the driver.

The two suspect vehicles continued eastbound on I-70. Meanwhile, the bystander drove to N. 21st and Mallinckrodt streets and contacted the police.

The victim refused additional treatment from EMS at the scene.