ST. LOUIS, Mo. — One way to fight inflation and help local farmers is to buy your meat directly from them. The Missouri Farm Bureau has a directory that lists farmers across the state selling beef, pork, lamb and poultry directly to consumers. The list also includes Missouri meat processors that sell fresh and frozen meat.

Grocery prices that were up 12% in November are driving inflation higher, even though the overall pace of price increases slowed a bit through the fall as gas prices eased.

But egg prices are up significantly more than other foods — even more than chicken or turkey — because egg farmers were hit harder by the bird flu. More than 43 million of the 58 million birds slaughtered over the past year to control the virus have been egg-laying chickens, including some farms with more than a million birds apiece in major egg-producing states like Iowa.

Even with the cost increases, eggs remain relatively cheap compared to the price of other proteins like chicken or beef, with a pound of chicken breasts going for $4.42 on average in November and a pound of ground beef selling for $4.85, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Local farms selling meat directly to consumers

HillsboroSandy View Farms314-852-7173
HillsboroPierce Century Farms LLC314-960-4445
De SotoHenry Meat Co.636-586-2524
St. LouisJohn’s Butcher Shoppe636-931-7776
DittmerDittmer Meat Packing, Inc.636-285-9090
TroyPrice Family Farms636-338-1418
SilexMcDonald Farms Specialty Meats573-384-5480
ElsberryBrown’s Smokehouse Meats573-384-5284
ElsberrySugar Creek Piedmontese636-734-6620
SilexPat Kientzy Farms636-443-9743
SilexRyan Family Farm636-299-2184
ElsberryO’Brien Cattle Company636-462-0302
SilexNew Hartford Angus636-459-8196
WinfieldMennemeyer Meats, LLC636-668-6141
FoleyMokriakow Homestead636-358-9628
WinfieldReifel Farms636-383-1421
St. JamesForest City Packing Co573-265-7674
RollaRockin’ R Ranch573-465-4007
RollaBMP Farm573-308-7438
RollaAero Plane Farm573-612-9779
RollaHamilton Holiday Orchard573-368-8210
New MelleBavarian Smoke Haus636-828-4189
WentzvilleJosephville Meat Processing636-327-5455
O’FallonHwy P Market & Meats636-379-8780
St. CharlesCTLG Contracting314-440-2497
DefianceCircle 6 Acres636-866-8743
FarmingtonFarmington Meat & Processing573-756-2204
Bonne TerreFalling Sun Ranch573-238-8640
WildwoodClover Meadow Beef LLC636-376-7990
Webster GrovesNaked Bacon314-324-4261
St. LouisG & W Meat314-352-5066
St. LouisJohn Volpi & Co314-772-8550
St. LouisKenricks Meat & Catering314-631-2440
EllisvilleC&C Butcher636-220-8133
BridgetonKern Meat314-664-4467

Would you like your farm or business listed in the Missouri Farm Bureau’s directory? Fill out the form at the bottom of the page here.