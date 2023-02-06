ST. LOUIS, Mo. — One way to fight inflation and help local farmers is to buy your meat directly from them. The Missouri Farm Bureau has a directory that lists farmers across the state selling beef, pork, lamb and poultry directly to consumers. The list also includes Missouri meat processors that sell fresh and frozen meat.

Grocery prices that were up 12% in November are driving inflation higher, even though the overall pace of price increases slowed a bit through the fall as gas prices eased.

But egg prices are up significantly more than other foods — even more than chicken or turkey — because egg farmers were hit harder by the bird flu. More than 43 million of the 58 million birds slaughtered over the past year to control the virus have been egg-laying chickens, including some farms with more than a million birds apiece in major egg-producing states like Iowa.

Even with the cost increases, eggs remain relatively cheap compared to the price of other proteins like chicken or beef, with a pound of chicken breasts going for $4.42 on average in November and a pound of ground beef selling for $4.85, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

