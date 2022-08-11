ST. LOUIS – The Hi-Pointe Drive-In announced Wednesday it will open “A Little Hi” which is a mini spinoff of the restaurant in fall 2022.

A Little Hi will open its first location in Ballwin at 15069 Manchester Road. It will serve its customer seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant will be placed among Manchester’s retail district near Historic Route 66. The interior and exterior will have the same designs, decorative pieces, and aesthetics as other Hi-Pointe Drive-In locations in downtown St. Louis, Kirkwood, and O’Fallon, Illinois.

A Little Hi offers a mini version of Hi-Pointe signature burgers, fries, and shakes. According to a spokesperson for the Hi-Pointe Drive-In, the guests will still be expecting over-the-top burger specials like Hi’napple Express or The Fat and the Furious which consist of a double cheeseburger topped with wagyu hot dog, fried macaroni, and cheese, and special sauce.



Left: A Little Hi Burger Special and Right: Raspberry Cheesecake Shake credited by Hi-Pointe Drive-In

For more information about A Little Hi visit their website.