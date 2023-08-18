ST. LOUIS – Formerly known as Six Flags of Mid-America, this amusement park has long been a destination for families to have some ice cream, go on exhilarating rides, and soak up the sun. St. Flags of Mid-America made its debut on June 5, 1971.

Passengers on the first manned run of the worlds longest, tallest, fastest roller coaster” cling to their seats as the coaster goes into a 92-foot drop in Eureka, Mo., Feb. 26, 1976. The coaster can get up to 65 miles per hour in its 3,872-foot length. The coaster, dubbed the The Screamin’ Eagle will open to the public on April 10. (AP Photo/Fred Waters)

The park has made headlines for events including back-to-school gatherings, the introduction of updated attractions, and the highly anticipated Fright Fest. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch was a big part of Six Flags’ early years, and it has an in-depth story about how it first opened.

This article discusses the various rides that have come and gone at the park, along with the memories that fans recall. It also touches on how certain rides have remained integral to the park since its inception.

According to the Six Flags St. Louis fact page, the Mine Train, which initially opened in 1971, remains the oldest existing roller coaster in the park, with the Log Flume being the second ride to have stuck around since 1971.

The Screamin’ Eagle made its debut in 1976 to celebrate America’s 200th birthday. Its 110-foot height and 62-mile-per-hour speed made it an instant Guinness World Record.

The Screamin’ Eagle holds the distinction of being recognized as an Ace Roller Coaster Landmark, signifying its significance in terms of historical value, technological advancement, or overall importance.

One ride that always seems to be changing is the tunnel boat ride, which has had many names over the years. One year it was called the Time Tunnel, InJun Joe’s Cave, Castaway Kids, then it became Ghostblasters: The Mystery of the Scary Swamp Scooby-Doo ride.

In 2015, the same structure underwent expansion to accommodate Justice League: Battle for Metropolis an immersive 4-D experience featuring twisting, tilting cars and laser guns, albeit excluding the water element.

Check out this extensive YouTube video on the retired rides at St. Louis Six Flags, including the tunnel attraction.

We asked our FOX2 fans about their favorite rides from Six Flags that are no longer there:

With foothills of the Ozarks in the background, this is the setting for Six Flags Over Mid-America an amusement center that has attracted 1.2 million visitors from opening day on June 5, to Labor Day. The park in St. Louis, Mo., shown Sept. 9, 1971, is the third in a chain owned by the Great Southwest Corporation. The fun center, with the rides and concessions, also reflects the areas’ history. (AP Photo/Fred Waters)

Rachelle said, “I always loved whatever they were doing with that tunnel ride. I think the first time I went it was the “Time Tunnel”, but it was always fun and good place to cool off when it was hot!”

Tammy replied to the comment and said, “When I first started going, I think it was Injun Joe’s Cave—Tom Sawyer themed. We went in there to cool off—or do a bit of kissing if you were with your special friend!”

Ben said, “Not to brag, but I totally kissed an actual real life girl on the Time Tunnel ride. Don’t be jealous, y’all. Lol”

Which apparently was something that the local teens would do on hot summer days.

Connie said, “Definitely Moon Cars. The little ones really enjoyed them!” This was a ride where children could ‘drive’ their parents around the track in cars.

Some families might have two different ideas about what ‘fun’ meant when it came to the roller coasters

Amber said, “The Jet Scream. It was the first roller coaster I ever rode on.”

Missy said “The Jet Scream. I remember riding it once, and they didn’t check to make sure the lap bar was down; it wasn’t. My mom held on to me for dear life, so I wouldn’t fly out. Terrifying for her, but I thought it was fun.”

St. Louis had its very own version of the ‘Jungle Cruise‘ ride, but it was called the Mississippi River Boat.

Michael said, “I guess I’ll show my age and say the Mississippi boat ride. I haven’t seen it on any comment; it goes way back where Thunder River is now.”

Matthew said, “As has been stated by many, Tom’s Twister.” This ride involved visitors standing in a large circle, with the force of the ride pushing the riders against the wall.

MoMo the monster ride, was also mentioned a few times. It was a ride that is like a scrambler ride or twister.

Todd said, “My favorite ride that I miss is Tom’s Twister. My favorite to operate, which I miss, is MoMo the Monster; that ride was entirely manual; the operator controlled the entire ride experience.”

The Hannibarrels were also mentioned, which was a ride that closed in 2013. This ride had visitors sitting in barrel-shaped pods and would scramble them around the ride’s designated pace. It was located near Tom’s Twister.

The skyway was a favorite before it was closed. It was involved in an accident that caused the gondolas to fall to the ground in 1978. However, the ride would take you across the park to view all the rides from the sky.

Passengers on the first manned run of the world’s longest, tallest, fastest roller coaster” cling to their seats as the coaster goes into a 92-foot drop in Eureka, Mo., Feb. 26, 1976. The coaster can get up to 65 miles per hour in its 3,872-foot length. The coaster, dubbed The Screamin’ Eagle will open to the public on April 10. (AP Photo/Fred Waters)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There are also shows that have since been retired:

Matthew said that he loved the Robin Hood show that was once there.

Gina said, “It wasn’t a ride, but rather the Bugs Bunny Ice Show. My first job was working for that show back in the day.”

Benjamin said, “There is no missing ride that holds a candle to the country concerts they used to have.”

Melissa said, “Not a ride, but does anyone else remember a nightclub there for the grownups only? I was a kid and can recall my parents letting my brother and I roam the park while they danced in there.”

Even though Six Flags has undergone many changes in the last 52 years, it is still a park where families from all generations come to relive their youth and introduce the younger generation to the fun they experienced growing up.