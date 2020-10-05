A look inside the Fabulous Fox Ghost Tours during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS – The coronavirus has changed the way a lot of people are celebrating Halloween this year and the Fabulous Fox Theatre’s Ghost Tours are no exception.

They are hosting their fifth year of ghost tours and have implemented new protocols to keep the tradition going.

Patrons have their temperatures checked as they enter, and are required to wear a mask at all times. Tours are also limited to 16 people and everyone is asked to social distance.

Tours are available every ten minutes on Sundays starting at 2:00 p.m. and Mondays starting at 6:00 p.m. through the month of October.

Participants will hear about the spirits that live in the theatre by ghost hunters from the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society as they walk through the levels and even onto the stage.

Tickets for the comprehensive tour are $40.