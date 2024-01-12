EUREKA, Mo — A group of friends decided to purchase a Powerball ticket together and soon realized this was a lucky decision. The trio ended up winning $50,000. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip, 290 E. 4th St. in Eureka, for the Dec. 20 drawing.

“Usually, when it’s over $200 million, we buy tickets together,” one of the winners said. A Quick Pick ticket they bought matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball number. “I had called one of the other people I played with, and he told me about the $50,000 winner,” he said. “I didn’t believe it until we went and verified it.”

The winning numbers on Dec. 20 were 27, 35, 41, 56 and 60, with a Powerball number of 16. The odds of winning $50,000 are 1 in 913,129. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot—no matter the size—stand near 1 in 292.2 million. The chances of taking home Mega Millions’ top prize are even lower, at about 1 in 302.6 million.